Trade-offs from the rupee’s all-time low

On the other hand, a weaker rupee might help control the burgeoning trade deficit. The trade deficit is the difference between imports and exports. If we look at non-oil non-gold non-silver imports, they have been growing rapidly. Between January and May, the non-oil non-gold non-silver goods imports stood at $188.4 billion, up almost 32% year-on-year. A weaker rupee will make these imports expensive and, in the process, hopefully, lower their demand and help control imports and the increasing trade deficit.