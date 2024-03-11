Transmission business crucial for Gail stock
SummaryGail’s mainstay business of natural gas transmission is likely to get twin benefits of higher gas volume and increased tariff from FY24.
Gail (India) Ltd is in a sweet spot. The company has tailwinds of not just higher gas availability but also the softening global gas prices, boosting its transmission and trading businesses. The strong profitability in these segments should ensure that Gail manages to report free cash flow even after large capital expenditure (capex) in the coming years.