Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Transmission business crucial for Gail stock

Transmission business crucial for Gail stock

Manish Joshi

Gail’s mainstay business of natural gas transmission is likely to get twin benefits of higher gas volume and increased tariff from FY24.

The gas transmission business of GAIL should make up for almost 50% of the company’s Ebitda in FY24. REUTERS

Gail (India) Ltd is in a sweet spot. The company has tailwinds of not just higher gas availability but also the softening global gas prices, boosting its transmission and trading businesses. The strong profitability in these segments should ensure that Gail manages to report free cash flow even after large capital expenditure (capex) in the coming years.

Gail (India) Ltd is in a sweet spot. The company has tailwinds of not just higher gas availability but also the softening global gas prices, boosting its transmission and trading businesses. The strong profitability in these segments should ensure that Gail manages to report free cash flow even after large capital expenditure (capex) in the coming years.

Recently, the company organized a visit for analysts to its Vijaipur plant. The company’s main gas pipeline Hazira-Vijaipur-Jagdishpur (HVJ) with a length of 6,195 km passes through Vijaipur. During the visit, the management reiterated the improved prospects for existing businesses and briefed about new initiatives.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

Recently, the company organized a visit for analysts to its Vijaipur plant. The company’s main gas pipeline Hazira-Vijaipur-Jagdishpur (HVJ) with a length of 6,195 km passes through Vijaipur. During the visit, the management reiterated the improved prospects for existing businesses and briefed about new initiatives.

Its mainstay business of natural gas transmission is likely to get twin benefits of higher gas volume and increased tariff from FY24.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimates gas transmission volume in FY24 to grow by 13% year-on-year to 121 million standard cubic meter per day (mscmd). The tariff of the transmission pipeline has been hiked from 43 per metric million British thermal unit (mmbtu) in FY23 to 58.6 mmbtu in FY24.

Consequently, gas transmission business should make up for almost 50% of the company’s Ebitda in FY24. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Motilal Oswal analysts expect gas transmission volume growth for Gail to continue at 8% CAGR during FY24-26. The growth estimate is higher than what is indicated by the report of International Energy Agency (IEA).

According to IEA, India’s gas demand is forecast to increase at 6% per annum mainly led by fertilizer and power sector. Fertilizer sector is the biggest consumer of natural gas with 28% share followed by transportation and power at 19% and 16%, respectively.

While the demand for gas was never a problem in India, it was the supply side constraints hampering the company’s growth. For instance, there was de-allocation of domestic gas for compressor fuel that had an adverse impact of 800 crore on Gail’s operating profit from gas transmission in FY23.

The supply of gas should not be a problem with the country’s imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) growing at 14% to 22,856 mscm in the first nine months of the FY24 (9MFY24). Along with higher quantum of imported gas, the other major benefit for Gail is the softening of gas prices globally because it makes the natural gas trading business more profitable.

Against this backdrop, Gail’s trading segment Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) soared to 4,679 crore during the first nine months of FY24 from 2,591 crore in the comparable period a year ago.

The strong profitability in transmission and trading business should ensure that the company has free cash flow even after a substantial capex of 10,000 crore each year from FY24 to FY26. The high capex also factors in new initiatives of green hydrogen plant with a capacity of 4.3 tonnes per day and 20 MW of solar power plant.

The green hydrogen plant is scheduled to be commissioned in May with its output to be used for 20% blending with the natural gas. Though the new initiatives are a step in the right direction, they are unlikely to make a big contribution to the company’s overall earnings in the near-term.

As such, investors are sitting on good gains with the stock having appreciated by 66% in the past one year. Excluding the value of investments in listed and unlisted companies such as Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas, Petronet LNG etc. at about 30 per share, the stock trades at adjusted price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 10x of its core estimated earnings per share for FY26 as per the Motilal Oswal report.

Considering the largely utility nature of the business, the valuation does not look expensive.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.