MUMBAI: After Russia approved the world's first covid-19 vaccine-- Sputnik-V--travel and leisure stocks have soared. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs IndiGo airlines, have risen over 21% this week, while hotel chains Indian Hotels and Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd saw their stocks surge 24% and 36% respectively. Shares of cinema chains PVR and Inox Leisure have risen by over 11% each.

Note that these stocks have been the underdogs in the aftermath of the pandemic-induced crisis, falling 40-60% from their pre-covid highs. While some of these continue to be 40-50% lower than their highs touched earlier in the year, shares of IndiGo are now just 23% lower than their pre-covid highs. There seem to expectation of market share gains, with other airlines having bigger troubles.

Broadly, investors are betting that consumers would be less afraid of venturing out once there is a vaccine. This could result in better demand for services of travel and leisure firms, which have seen their revenues evaporate in the June quarter. While companies have so far survived by cutting costs, that can only help to a limited extent. Higher revenues are needed to improve operating leverage and assist profitability.

But analysts say this improvement would at best start showing in the next financial year (FY22), with the first half of fiscal 2021 a washout. Besides, the improvement will be gradual, as social distancing norms will prevail for quite some time. And given the drop in incomes, consumers are expected to keep a lid on their discretionary spending.

Companies with better financial standing will evidently do better. IndiGo finds itself in a sweet spot in the aviation sector with ample cash on its books and a strong balance sheet. Plus, the airline is also looking to raise up to ₹4,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement. This is at a time when peers are struggling and are expected to lose market share. Unsurprisingly, shares of smaller rival SpiceJet Ltd are still down 56% from its highs earlier in the year, despite the rally this week.

In the hotels sector, analysts say, Indian Hotels Co. Ltd is in a relatively better position when compared with peers as far as debt goes, given its limited refinancing needs and strong promoter backing. From a medium-term perspective, some analysts have worries on the liquidity and debt front for Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.

Indian Hotels shares are down 34% from their pre-covid highs, while Lemon Tree shares are down 49%, even though the latter has seen a bigger rally this week.

Riding on the ‘vaccine theme,’ shares of multiplexes, PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd too have done well this week. Some investors reckon that prospects of market leader PVR are relatively better. Its shares are down 39% compared to pre-covid highs, while Inox’s shares are down 48%.

To be sure, the momentum seen this week would only sustain if there is a meaningful improvement in demand.

Moreover, it’s worth noting that companies, which benefitted from the work from home and in-house consumption theme, such as Britannia Ltd and Tata Consumer Products Ltd, are still flirting with their recent highs. Some investors are still hedging their bets.

