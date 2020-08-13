Travel and leisure stocks rally shows markets betting big on covid vaccine

Companies with better financial standing will evidently do better. IndiGo finds itself in a sweet spot in the aviation sector with ample cash on its books and a strong balance sheet. Plus, the airline is also looking to raise up to ₹4,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement. This is at a time when peers are struggling and are expected to lose market share. Unsurprisingly, shares of smaller rival SpiceJet Ltd are still down 56% from its highs earlier in the year, despite the rally this week.