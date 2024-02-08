Trent continues to grab eyeballs. Are the valuations too high?
Summary
- While it is vital to monitor if the strong revenue and margin trajectory continues, investors would do well to note that Trent’s outperformance has led to a whopping 212% surge in the company’s share price in the past year.
Just when you thought Trent Ltd had done its best, the apparel retailer surprised investors again. The swift expansion of Zudio, the Tata group company's budget-friendly fashion line, continues to be a crucial catalyst for its impressive revenue surge over recent quarters, with the December quarter (Q3FY24) maintaining this trend.