Trent continues to grab eyeballs. Are the valuations too high?

Meanwhile, Trent’s supermarket business Star is seeing strong customer traction with growing sales densities. This business is a 50:50 joint venture between Trent and Tesco Plc UK. Star saw revenue growth of over 26% in Q3 almost entirely driven by like-for-like growth. Further, an increase in the share of own brands to 69% in Q3 versus 57% in the same period last year augurs well for profitability.