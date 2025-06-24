Trent doesn’t prefer selling dining tables and investors must appreciate that
Summary
The retailer’s focus on repeat purchases, loyal customers and scalable categories like beauty, innerwear and footwear continues to drive its expansion strategy.
Among Trent Ltd’s key strategic priorities is its goal to stay focused on categories that drive repeat consumption. Dining tables, clearly, don’t fit that bill—after all, people don’t buy dining tables often.
