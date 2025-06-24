Overall, the management aims to clock around 25% sales CAGR over the medium-to-long term. Analysts from Goldman Sachs India believe this is achievable and can be driven by Zudio’s apparel market share going from the current about 1.5% to about 3.5% over the next five years (Goldman’s thesis). The broking firm’s current FY25-30 sales CAGR estimate is 24.5%.