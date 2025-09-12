Trent: With limited benefits from GST cuts, all eyes are on growth pick-up
Summary
Revenue growth acceleration remains a key trigger for the Trent stock.
Trent Ltd’s tapering growth rates have been a sore point for its investors. The recent goods and services tax (GST) overhaul is also not expected to boost growth materially in the near future.
