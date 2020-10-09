Trent likely to regain its trendy status sooner after pandemic subsides

MUMBAI: Indian apparel retailers have suffered much following the pandmeic, as the need to dress-up has declined drastically. Plus operations were shut for a good part of the June quarter on account of the lockdown. As such, fiscal 2021 (FY21) will be miserable. However, when the bounce back happens post the pandemic, Trent Ltd should find itself relatively better placed.

Recall that the company saw a standalone revenue growth of around 30% year-on-year in the first three quarters of financial year 2020. Since then, of course, earnings have been marred by the pandemic. Revenue growth dropped to 8% in the March quarter. The June quarter saw revenues fall a whopping 87%.

"FY21 would be a washout year and we forecast a more than 40% year-on-year decline in standalone revenue," said analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 8 October.

To be sure, the prospects look better from a medium-term perspective. “We bake in a strong recovery, driving a 18% standalone revenue compound annual growth rate (Cagr) over FY20-23." The brokerage firm added, “FY21 would also be a significant loss in the standalone entity, a first in at least 15 years but three-year Ebitda Cagr should be about 20%." Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Trent’s flagship concept, Westside, which contributes a big share of its revenues, would continue to play a key role in boosting earnings. According to Axis Securities Ltd, factors that drive the success of the Westside model include the highest (99%) share of private label/owned brands that allows complete control over the entire value chain from sourcing to pricing leading to higher margins versus most of its listed peers. Additionally, Westside has been able to deliver the latest fashion consistently at competitive prices.

Further, Trent’s value fashion business, Zudio, is growing rapidly, which would add to overall growth of the company.

While these factors augur well, muted near-term earnings outlook would keep meaningful upsides at bay in the stock. A delay in discretionary spending revival post the pandemic remains a chief concern. Small wonder, despite the Trent stock’s fabulous recovery from its March lows, the shares are still 14% away from their pre-covid highs seen in February on NSE.

