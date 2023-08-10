Trent stock rides high as June quarter revenue beats estimates
SummaryDespite strong revenue growth, Trent’s margin performance leaves a lot to be desired. In the June quarter, the company’s gross margin dipped a stark 479 basis points YoY to 44.5%. This sharp drop is likely due to an increasing mix of Zudio, which has a relatively lower margin profile
Retail major Trent Ltd. maintained its strong performance in the June quarter (Q1F424), with a 53.5% year-on-year (YoY) surge in revenue to ₹2,536 crore, far exceeding analysts’ expectations. Note that, this rise comes despite a slowdown in discretionary consumption, and was led by a 12% growth in same store sales in Trent’s fashion concepts - Westside and Zudio. Westside is Trent’s flagship format, while Zudio is the value-fashion concept.