Trent stock rides high as June quarter revenue beats estimates

In this backdrop, one needs to keep an eye on the pace of store additions. In Q1, Trent added seven Westside and 40 Zudio stores. As things stand, Zudio stores formed about 61% of total count as of end of June. “Increasing franchise of Zudio is a watch out and clearly seems to be altering the capex intensity/return profile of the business," said analysts at Nuvama Research in a report on 9 August.