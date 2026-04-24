Investors in Trent Ltd stock are staring at two key hurdles after its March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings. First, whether the strong revenue and margin growth seen last quarter can be sustained consistently. Second, the stock’s rich valuations leave limited room for a sharp near-term upside.
Trent’s Q4 shines on growth, margin; demand and cost headwinds in cart now
SummaryFor Trent, store-led growth and margin gains in Q4 offered an earnings lift, but softening demand, rising input costs and rich valuations could test momentum in the coming quarters.
Investors in Trent Ltd stock are staring at two key hurdles after its March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings. First, whether the strong revenue and margin growth seen last quarter can be sustained consistently. Second, the stock’s rich valuations leave limited room for a sharp near-term upside.
About the Author
Pallavi Pengonda is a Senior Editor at Mint, where she leads the Mark to Market team. With over a decade of experience at the publication, she is the authority on breaking down complex financial reports and tracing how big economic shifts actually ripple through the business world. From deep-dives into the oil and gas sector to the latest trends in retail and tech, she covers giants like Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever with a sharp, analytical eye. <br><br>Her path to journalism was a bit of a pivot. After earning her Master’s degree in Finance from Mumbai’s Welingkar Institute, an internship at the DNA newspaper changed everything. An editor there gave her some classic advice: "You’ll learn a ton, even if the pay doesn’t match." She took the leap, spent three years at DNA, and never looked back. <br><br>When she isn’t decoding the stock market to help readers make smarter investment moves, Pallavi keeps things low-key. You’ll likely find her recharging over the weekend with a good book, heading out for a long walk, or spending time at her easel painting.
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