Trent stands tall even as growth momentum cools
Summary
- Notwithstanding the growth moderation, Trent’s sales performance is still quite robust amid the company’s store consolidation
When Trent Ltd announced results for the three months ended September, it marked the first time in many quarters that standalone revenue growth fell below 50% year-on-year. That trend has continued in the December quarter (Q3FY25), with revenue at ₹4,535 crore, representing a growth of almost 37%, down from 40% in Q2.