Trent stands tall even as growth momentum cools

“We are optimistic on Trent’s growth story while stretched valuation provides lower margin of safety," said Centrum Broking, adding that it cut its multiple on the domestic business to 47x from 55x. Following the stock’s correction, it changed Trent's rating to ‘buy’ from ‘add’ with a revised sum-of-the-parts-based target price of ₹6,245 (EV/Ebitda of 43.3x for FY27 estimates). Notably, Trent’s shares are still more than 40% higher in the last one year and currently trade at about ₹5,360 apiece.