Nifty50’s worst performer in 2025 keeps investors waiting for growth pick-up
Summary
For Trent stock, there is little respite in the near term. Weaker-than-expected growth in Q3 may well mean earnings downgrades would continue, while margins will be in the spotlight when Q3 results are announced.Nifty50’s worst performing stock in 2025 keeps investors waiting for growth pick-up
Trent Ltd has entered the new year on a dull note, coming immediately after its stock ended up as Nifty50’s worst performer in 2025. The shares had plummeted 40% in 2025 and have dropped by another 7% in 2026 so far.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story