English
  • English
  • हिंदी

Nifty50’s worst performer in 2025 keeps investors waiting for growth pick-up

Pallavi Pengonda 2 min read 09 Jan 2026, 01:36 pm IST
Trent opened 17 new Westside stores and 48 Zudio stores last quarter. (REUTERS)
Trent opened 17 new Westside stores and 48 Zudio stores last quarter. (REUTERS)
Summary

For Trent stock, there is little respite in the near term. Weaker-than-expected growth in Q3 may well mean earnings downgrades would continue, while margins will be in the spotlight when Q3 results are announced.Nifty50’s worst performing stock in 2025 keeps investors waiting for growth pick-up

Trent Ltd has entered the new year on a dull note, coming immediately after its stock ended up as Nifty50’s worst performer in 2025. The shares had plummeted 40% in 2025 and have dropped by another 7% in 2026 so far.

For some time now, investors have been concerned about the retailer’s moderating sales growth on a higher base, amid muted consumer demand and increasing competitive intensity.

The recently released December quarter (Q3FY26) business update brings no cheer, showing that Trent’s standalone revenue growth has declined by17% year-on-year.

It may be comforting for some investors that growth has remained steady compared to Q2, which was the fifth consecutive quarter of revenue decline.

Also Read | India’s fashion boom is a climate time bomb that’s ticking away: Defuse it

Bernstein’s analysts said in a 6 January report that Trent’s Q3 growth was lower than their expectations, adding, “On the positive side, the revenue growth seems to have found bottom." According to Bernstein, Trent needs to clock 33% revenue growth in Q4 to meet FY26 projections, “which looks highly unlikely as of now."

Broader expectations were that Q3 would mark an improvement in growth. “17% growth is slightly weaker versus our last published estimate of 20% year-on-year growth," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“Revenue growth is primarily driven by about 28% year-on-year increase in store count, with revenue per store declining around 11% year-on-year (versus about 9% year-on-year fall in H1FY26), indicating continued cannibalization in store-level sales," elaborated the Motilal Oswal report.

Also Read | What’s stressed, what works—the themes fund managers see in 2026

On a net basis, Trent opened 17 new Westside stores and 48 Zudio stores last quarter, taking the total count as on 31 December to 278 and 854, respectively. Westside is Trent’s key fashion retail stores concept, while Zudio is its value fashion stores concept. Store additions are a factor investors will closely watch ahead, and they have a bearing on growth.

For the stock, there is little respite in the near term. Weaker-than-expected growth in Q3 may well mean earnings downgrades would continue.

In the near term, margins will be in the spotlight when Q3 results are announced. Beyond that, the stock’s fortunes are pretty much tied to growth.

Also Read | India's only listed bottom-wear brand has a problem—its leggings
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

Read Next Story footLogo

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue