Nifty50’s worst performer in 2025 keeps investors waiting for growth pick-up

2 min read

For Trent stock, there is little respite in the near term. Weaker-than-expected growth in Q3 may well mean earnings downgrades would continue, while margins will be in the spotlight when Q3 results are announced.Nifty50’s worst performing stock in 2025 keeps investors waiting for growth pick-up