Trent takes a breather from 50Percent plus growth in September quarter
Summary
- The closure of 25 stores, including 16 Zudio, capped overall growth in Q2
- Growth in the December quarter should benefit from favourable festive trends
When the bar is set high, every shortfall appears glaring. A case in point is Trent Ltd’s September quarter (Q2FY25) results where the retailer clocked almost 40% standalone revenue growth to ₹4,036 crore. Taken in isolation, growth is simply stellar. However, it is a moderation from the 50% plus growth rates seen in recent quarters and also below some analysts’ expectations.