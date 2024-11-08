Trent takes a breather from 50% plus growth in September quarter

Meanwhile, Trent’s Star business continued to witness improved customer traction with growing sales densities. This business saw a like-for-like growth of more than 14% and operating revenue growth of 27% in Q2FY25. “In its annual general meeting in June 2024, the company singled out this business as its next dominant growth driver, and we expect higher store additions going forward," said Kotak’s analysts in a report on 7 November. Star is present in the food, grocery and daily needs segment.