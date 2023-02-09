Trent shares jump as investors cheer strong revenue growth in Q3
Investors would do well to track signs of slowdown in urban demand. Shares of Trent have risen about 23% in the past one year. But this also means valuations are not exactly cheap, which is a concern.
Trent Ltd reported a solid revenue growth in the December quarter (Q3FY23), boosting investor sentiment. Shares of the retailer soared around 7% in morning trades on Thursday on the National Stock Exchange. The 61% year-on-year increase in standalone revenue was led by Zudio’s store expansion and 17% like-for-like growth in Westside. As a result, three-year revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) stood at almost 36%.
