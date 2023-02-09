Trent shares jump as investors cheer strong revenue growth in Q3

It is, however, worth noting that margin performance was below expectations. Gross margin at 45.4% was lower by as much as 586 basis points (bps) year-on-year and 158bps sequentially. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. According to the company, a year-on-year comparison is not accurate as Q3FY22 accounted for rent waivers and reversals related to inventory provisioning. Even so, an increasing mix of Zudio stores, which operates at the lower price point range, weighed on margin performance, said analysts.

