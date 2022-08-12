Trent stock hits new high on strong Q1 revenue, but watch out for risks

Overall margins are expected to be impacted as Trent focuses on store expansion. Strong revenue growth is driving earnings upgrades for the stock, but valuations are a turn off
Shares of Trent Ltd. surged to a new 52-week high of ₹1,365 apiece on Friday on the National Stock Exchange. The company continues to improve on revenue growth, driven by Trent’s flagship concept stores - Westside and Zudio. In Q1FY23, operating revenue rose 39.5% sequentially to ₹1,653 crore, which is about 115% higher versus pre-covid levels (Q1FY20).
Note that Q1FY23 was the first normal quarter in the past three years and as such, pent-up demand is likely to have played out. On a three-year compound annual growth rate basis, overall revenue growth stood at 29%.
But the good news ends here. The company failed to translate the revenue growth momentum to margin.
Trent’s Q1 gross margin at 49.3% was roughly flat sequentially and down 370 basis points versus Q1FY20. One basis point is 0.01%. Also, an increase in staff cost and other expenses meant Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin at 18.4% was below Q1FY20 levels and the measure also missed analysts’ estimates.
Note that overall margins are expected to be impacted as Trent focuses on store expansion. The company currently has a portfolio of over 450 fashion stores.
“While faster growth in Zudio would have diluted the margins, Westside margins have also seen a sharp decline as intensity in discounting and promotions returned, in our view," said analysts at Jefferies India in a report on 11 August.
Meanwhile, investors seem to be capturing optimism adequately as shares have risen 27% so far in calendar year 2022, significantly ahead of about 1% appreciation in the Nifty500 index over the same period.
Strong revenue growth is driving earnings upgrades for the stock, but valuations are a turn off. Analysts at IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd have revised their FY23-24 earnings per share estimate upward by 5-7% driven by higher-than-expected outperformance in revenue, but due to expensive valuation the domestic brokerage house maintains a sell rating on the stock.