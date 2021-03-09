Trent stock is trending again on expectations of good recovery ahead

As such, this fiscal, the company has seen consistent improvement in its recovery from the pain inflicted by covid-19 disruptions. In the December quarter, Trent contained its revenue drop to about 17% year-on-year. Revenue decline in the September and June quarter stood at 45% and 87%, respectively. This was helped by the gradual easing of covid-19 restrictions and improving consumer traction. While announcing its December quarter results, Trent had maintained that in January 2021--end of season sale month--traction for full price merchandise at Westside was consistent with levels witnessed year-on-year.