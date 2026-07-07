Is Trent’s moderated growth pace the new normal?

Trent Ltd’s shares plummeted as much as 12% on Tuesday to around ₹2,947 after its June quarter (Q1FY27) update disappointed on revenue growth. Standalone revenue increased 18.5% year-on-year to ₹5,666 crore. For perspective, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services were expecting around 22% year-on-year growth.
Recall that revenue growth in Q4FY26 had come in at 20.2%, reversing a trend of consecutively falling growth rates in the previous six quarters (Q2FY25 to Q3FY26). It is likely that investors in Trent expected the improving growth trend in Q4FY26 to continue in Q1FY27. Until Monday, the stock had gained 20% over the past month, suggesting investors were anticipating a further acceleration in revenue growth.
“(Q1FY27) revenue growth was primarily driven by about 26% year-on-year increase in store count, with revenue per store declining about 5% year-on-year (versus about 4% year-on-year fall in Q4FY26), indicating either a slower ramp-up of newer stores or continuation of cannibalization impact on select stores,” said a Motilal Oswal note.