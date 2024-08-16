What’s keeping Trent chicer than its competitors
Summary
- When many retailers have struggled to push their sales beyond a point, Trent has recorded 57% revenue growth in the June quarter.
MUMBAI : Trent Ltd’s shares have gained a whopping 232% in the past one year to ₹6,438 apiece. Investors are thrilled about the apparel retailer’s consistently high revenue growth. For instance, its year-on-year (y-o-y) standalone revenue growth stood at nearly 90% in FY22 on a favourable base, 99% in FY23 and 55% in FY24.