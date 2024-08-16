What’s keeping Trent chicer than its competitors

Store expansion is fuelling growth

Sure, vigorous store expansion over time is a factor boosting Trent's growth. Last quarter, it opened six Westside stores and 16 Zudio stores, taking the respective total count to 228 and 559 as of 30 June. Trent said its fashion concepts saw double-digit like-for-like growth in Q1FY25. Revenues from Trent’s value fashion format Zudio are estimated to have grown faster than Westside, its leading fashion concept. The vast store footprint aided Zudio’s growth. Despite higher Zudio presence in the sales mix, gross margin in Q1 expanded 170 basis points (bps) y-o-y to 46.2%. The emerging categories, including beauty and personal care, innerwear and footwear, are gaining traction and now contribute over 20% of standalone revenues.