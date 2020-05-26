Three months ago, Trent Ltd’s shares touched an all-time high of ₹804.70 on the NSE. And since then, the stock has fallen by a striking 45%. The covid-19 crisis is expected to weigh heavily on all retailers, as consumers tighten their purses amidst the uncertainty. As such, Trent is not an exception to these troubles.

It’s worth noting that until February, Trent was having a fabulous year. While announcing its March quarter results on Friday late evening, the retailer also informed that standalone revenue for January and February increased by 33%. This is commendable and also in keeping with the trend of about the robust 30% revenue growth Trent saw during the nine-month ended December. However, March quarter revenue growth ultimately dropped sharply to just 8% year-on-year to ₹723 crore. This is hardly surprising in the backdrop of the covid-19 crisis.

Note that even before the nationwide lockdown began on 25 March, some shopping malls had already imposed restrictions, leading to the temporary closure of many retail stores. This ate into revenues. Analysts estimate Trent’s revenues for the month of March to have declined as much as 42%.

Overall, Trent’s value fashion business, Zudio continues to grow at a rapid pace, helped by store additions. “Revenues were driven by Westside, which saw flattish sales at ₹600 crore whereas Zudio revenues grew about 110% year-on-year to ₹110 crore (according to our working), reflecting strong revenue growth in the pre covid-19 era," wrote analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

On the other hand, rising share of Zudio’s revenues hasn’t augured well for margins owing to its lower margin profile. Last quarter, Trent’s gross profit margin contracted by 98 basis points over last year’s same quarter to 46.5%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Going ahead, all eyes would be on how demand pans out when stores resume operations. Trent’s food stores operated by JV/ subsidiaries were functioning in March. The company has indicated that 70 of its fashion stores (Westside/ Zudio/ Utsa) have reopened.

While the lockdown measures are being eased, curbs on people movement and relatively lower disposable incomes could mean demand may take a few months to recover fully.

That said, Trent is placed better to cope in the current times. According to ICICI Direct Research, Trent has a healthy liquidity position with cash & current investments of about Rs840 crore (debt to equity of 0.1 times) as on FY20.

On Tuesday, Trent shares were trading about 1.5% high in early morning deals. While valuations appear relatively attractive after the correction in recent months, near-term outlook is muted. In the medium-term, as and when sustainable signs of demand recovery are visible, Trent shares should start trending again.

