Trent’s Q4FY20 results offer no reason for the stock to be trendy

It’s worth noting that until February, Trent was having a fabulous year. While announcing its March quarter results on Friday late evening, the retailer also informed that standalone revenue for January and February increased by 33%. This is commendable and also in keeping with the trend of about the robust 30% revenue growth Trent saw during the nine-month ended December. However, March quarter revenue growth ultimately dropped sharply to just 8% year-on-year to ₹723 crore. This is hardly surprising in the backdrop of the covid-19 crisis.