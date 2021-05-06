Trent’s recovery in Q4 to be cut short by new covid wave

To be sure, Trent’s shares have remained indifferent to its strong Q4 results. One hitch for investors is that the valuations of the stock are already rich. “Trent’s superior execution and healthy balance sheet warrant premium valuations, but it already trades at rich valuations of 34 times EV/Ebitda on FY23E estimates, leaving limited upside for the stock," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd analysts. The broker’s target price for the stock is roughly 10% lower than the prevailing market price.