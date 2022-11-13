Never mind Sep quarter blip, Trent outlook looks good

Despite the fall in Trent’s shares post the announcement of the Q2 results, investors are sitting on handsome gains with the stock appreciating by 33% so far in CY22. This could limit strong near-term upsides. Potential for growth is huge, however. “Trent continues to outperform its peers and offers a huge runway for growth over the next three-to-five years," said a report of Motilal Oswal Financial Services on 11 November.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}