Shares of Trent Ltd hit a 52-week high of Rs1,522.50 on NSE last week. The stock closed 8% lower than this level on Friday, but investors are sitting on handsome gains over time. The stock has appreciated as much as 55% in the last year vis-à-vis the 8% gain in the Nifty500 index. However, this also means that the valuations of the company are high. As a result, some analysts have a ‘Sell’ rating on the stock even as they continue to maintain that Trent’s growth story is intact.

On a three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) basis, Trent’s June quarter (Q1FY23) revenue growth was 29%, far ahead of its peers. The same measure for TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd was flat in Q1 and for Shoppers Stop Ltd was 4%.

View Full Image Expanding rech

That said, the momentum in Trent’s share price is likely to sustain provided it maintains such growth rates. However, “Q1FY23 was a play on the complete opening up of the economy for all apparel retailers, and this growth cannot be extrapolated for the upcoming quarters. There could be some normalization," according to Jay Gandhi, an analyst at HDFC Securities.

Trent offers products at different price points, and that’s a favourable factor, as it helps it cater to a large set of consumers. Zudio, which operates in the lower price point range, is seeing a massive store expansion. As of FY22 end, the number of Zudio stores was 233, ahead of Westside’s count of 200 stores.

Overall, Trent has added 15 fashion stores in Q1FY23, taking the total to 450. However, scaling up of stores would weigh on margins. In Q1, Trent’s gross margin was 49.3%, down by 370 basis points versus pre-covid levels (Q1FY20). One basis point is 0.01%. The fast growth in Zudio is likely to have weighed on overall margin performance last quarter, analysts pointed out.

“Demand tends to be higher at the price point in which Zudio operates, which implies more customers versus Westside. Hence, there is a benefit from operating leverage. It remains to be seen how Zudio’s store addition unfolds for Trent, but the company’s total return on equity should not be inferior given the superior inventory turnover," said Varun Singh, an analyst at IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd.

Investor sentiments will be dampened if the store expansion does not translate into adequate revenue growth. Besides, inflationary trends need to be monitored closely as it influences the spending decisions of consumers.