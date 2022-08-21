Trent’s shares are in vogue, but sustaining growth remains crucial

Shares of Trent Ltd hit a 52-week high of Rs1,522.50 on NSE last week. The stock closed 8% lower than this level on Friday, but investors are sitting on handsome gains over time. The stock has appreciated as much as 55% in the last year vis-à-vis the 8% gain in the Nifty500 index. However, this also means that the valuations of the company are high. As a result, some analysts have a ‘Sell’ rating on the stock even as they continue to maintain that Trent’s growth story is intact.