Trent’s stock reflects an upbeat growth outlook2 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 12:45 AM IST
A potential slowdown in the economy, which could hurt demand, remains a key risk for Trent
A potential slowdown in the economy, which could hurt demand, remains a key risk for Trent
Retail company, Trent Ltd’s shares are 19% below their 52-week high seen on 7 April on the National Stock Exchange. Despite this, investors have made good gains from a slightly long-term perspective, with the stock appreciating as much as 24% over the last one year.