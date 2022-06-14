Retail company, Trent Ltd’s shares are 19% below their 52-week high seen on 7 April on the National Stock Exchange. Despite this, investors have made good gains from a slightly long-term perspective, with the stock appreciating as much as 24% over the last one year.

As such, Trent has done well in financial year 2022 (FY22), posting a remarkable 90% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in standalone revenues. A favourable base has helped growth as revenues had declined in FY21. Even so, FY22 revenues at ₹3,881 crore represent nearly 11% compound annual growth rate over FY20.

View Full Image in vogue

It helps that FY23 has begun well. While announcing its March quarter results on 27 April, Trent had said Westside then commanded an annual revenue run-rate of over ₹5,000 crore.

“Retail sector sales in April have been good, according to a survey by the Retailers Association of India (RAI). Our channel checks suggest footfalls in May have been strong as well. Plus, the marriage season will boost demand," said Akhil Parekh, analyst at Centrum Broking.

“Trent’s execution has been strong. In recent years, it has delivered healthy same-store sales growth, specifically for Westside stores," Parekh said.

Store additions would also fetch incremental revenues. In FY22, the company added more than 125 new stores, taking the total count to about 435 stores across its fashion portfolio under Westside and Zudio formats. Zudio is Trent’s value retail format and is expected to be a significant revenue growth driver for the company. Motilal Oswal Financial Service expects Zudio’s revenues to grow 3x over the next two years to ₹3,300 crore from ₹1,100 crore in FY22.

“Trent’s successful store performance, healthy store economics, and aggressive growth strategy offer a huge runway for growth over the next three to five years," the brokerage said.

Meanwhile, the stock has outperformed the Nifty 500 index so far this calendar year, suggesting that investors are factoring in the optimism.

Motilal Oswal has a target price of ₹1,430 apiece for the Trent stock. Of course, if demand takes a beating because of lower discretionary spend, it would affect investor sentiment adversely. Investors would also have to follow the impact of higher input costs on margins and consumer demand.

“Macro risks such as a potential slowdown in the economy will hurt the company," Parekh said.