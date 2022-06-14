Trent’s stock reflects an upbeat growth outlook

Store additions would also fetch incremental revenues. In FY22, the company added more than 125 new stores, taking the total count to about 435 stores across its fashion portfolio under Westside and Zudio formats. Zudio is Trent’s value retail format and is expected to be a significant revenue growth driver for the company. Motilal Oswal Financial Service expects Zudio’s revenues to grow 3x over the next two years to ₹3,300 crore from ₹1,100 crore in FY22.