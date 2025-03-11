Trump's tariff threat takes the sheen off Lupin’s product launches
Summary
- A big dampener to Lupin’s plans would be the potential imposition of tariff on pharma products by the Trump government. However, the management expressed hope of an exemption for the pharma sector due to the risk of a shortage.
Lupin Ltd’s recent launch of generic version of Xarelto 2.5 mg is one of the several it has planned for the US market. The estimated annual sales of the product, used as an anticoagulant agent, is about $450 million in the US. To that extent, this launch adds to Lupin’s FY26 revenues.