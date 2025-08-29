Tariffs leave Indian textile firms hanging by a thread, forcing pivot beyond US
Higher tariffs could render Indian exports unviable, especially when rivals in China, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Vietnam face lower duties.
The spectre of steep US tariffs hammered has Indian textile stocks over the past month. Until 26 August, shares of Trident Ltd, Arvind Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, and Indo Count Industries Ltd had shed 10-15%, while smaller peers such as Himatsingka Seide Ltd, Kitex Garments Ltd and Faze Three Ltd suffered even deeper corrections. Those fears crystallized on 27 August, when Washington issued a draft notice to impose 50% tariffs on Indian imports.