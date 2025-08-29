That makes diversification more urgent. Arvind, for instance, does around ₹200 crore worth of business in the UK and expects this to double in the coming years under new trade enablers. With the UK FTA, the Welspun management aims to increase its non-US exposure from about 40% currently, while Gokaldas Exports expects contribution from the UK and the European Union to reach 20-25% by FY26-end from the current 13%. Further, its recent acquisition of Atraco also provides a cushion, since Kenyan and Ethiopian units supplying to the US market face only 10% tariffs.