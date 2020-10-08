Truth on asset quality lies beyond beyond NPAs of banks

But the pressure on their asset quality has in fact in the wake of the pandemic. Ergo, for banking investors it would be futile to take this as an indicator of asset quality not just for the September quarter but also for the whole of FY21. The reason is regulator forbearance on asset classification. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed loans to be restructured and not labelled as bad. But analysts have flagged off other metrics to judge how troubled or not a bank is on delinquencies. Special mention accounts (SMA), and proportion of restructured loans are two such key metrics.