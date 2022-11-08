As covid wanes, Divi’s Laboratories stock struggles

The generic API business continues to be plagued by pricing pressures. However, with the advent of winter season, demand for cough and cold medicines would gain traction, which is a positive. The CS business has growth opportunities in phase 2 and 3, but these can be expected to play out over the next 4-6 quarters and the exact benefits are uncertain at this stage. Meanwhile, there has been no further progress on the Kakinada plant and Divi’s is still waiting for government clearance.