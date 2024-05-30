TTK Prestige feels the heat as rivals turn up the competition
Summary
- Weak demand, particularly in the mid-range segment, is a worry.
- The revamp of the ‘Judge’ brand and likely improvement in exports might offer some relief in FY25
TTK Prestige Ltd, the maker of kitchen appliances and cookware, is struggling to maintain profitability as increased competition erodes margins, especially in their bread-and-butter entry-level products. Additionally, consumer spending has shifted towards other discretionary items, making it challenging to boost sales.