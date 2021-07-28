TTK Prestige’s Q1 doesn’t impress, but outlook is improving

TTK Prestige’s standalone revenues for the June quarter increased as much as 71% year-on-year to Rs357 crore, but they have declined by 36% vis-à-vis the March quarter. Of course, year-on-year growth is helped by a favourable base, as last year’s June quarter was severely hit owing to the pandemic restrictions. Even so, revenue decline was curtailed to around 18% compared to the June 2019 quarter, which doesn't appear too bad. According to TTK Prestige, in 2021, April and June months were much better compared to previous year. Further, the e-commerce channel performed well last quarter and its contribution to revenue stood at 32%.

