TTK Prestige’s shares hit a new 52-week high after its Q4 results

JM Financial analysts said in a report on 25 May, “TTK believes prices have peaked out and hence ruled out incremental price hikes. We raise our FY22/23 estimates by 3%/8% to reflect significant price increase, though off-set by weak 1QFY22 momentum. We continue to value TTK at 35 times Mar’23 earnings per share to arrive at Mar’22 target price of Rs8,400 and await a better entry point." TTK stock currently trades at around Rs8300 per share.