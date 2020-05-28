TVS’s better-than-expected Q4 performance reassures investors

Following the recent dealer and retailer checks, Dolat Capital Market Pvt. Ltd analysts agreed that there will be a slow improvement in demand. Sales began picking up from the second week of May, driven by the absence of public transportation. Separately, analysts said the need for private transportation in the light of covid-19 will drive demand for two-wheelers, given their better affordability levels. “Covid-19 should also trigger a shift towards personal mobility, where a section of public transportation users should switch to two-wheelers, especially in urban areas," Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a note. The commentary and the gradual improvement in demand should reassure investors. But the recovery will take time. Retail two-wheeler sales are only 25-30% of normal levels, according to channel checks by Dolat Capital Market. The pace of recovery will determine the stock returns. At 20 times FY22 earnings estimates, the stock is costlier than its peers—Bajaj Auto Ltd and Hero Motocorp Ltd.