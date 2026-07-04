TVS Motor accelerates in Q1, but valuation leaves little room for error

TVS Motor Co. has entered fiscal year 2027 (FY27) with accelerated speed, reporting its highest-ever quarterly sales of 1.63 million units in the June quarter (Q1FY27), up 28% year-on-year (y-o-y). Growth was driven by strong growth across domestic markets, exports and electric vehicles. Sales for June rose as much as 47% y-o-y to 590,000 units.
In FY26, TVS Motor’s growth had outpaced the market, as its domestic ICE (internal combustion engine) two-wheeler volumes grew 19% versus industry growth of around 10%, while international sales rose 31% against industry growth of 23%. This suggests the company has been gaining market share and not just benefiting from an industry upcycle.
What helped TVS outperform? Unlike peers that depend heavily on a single segment, TVS has built a presence across scooters, premium motorcycles, exports and electric vehicles. The scooter portfolio, led by the Jupiter and Ntorq, has been a key beneficiary of consumers shifting towards higher-value products. This diversified presence has allowed the company to participate in multiple growth pockets simultaneously.