Race begins now for 2-wheeler EVs3 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 10:57 PM IST
Currently, TVS is leading the pack among listed two-wheeler manufacturers. Its EV, iQube, is present across 135 cities and it aims to widen the availability as well as launch new EVs.
Shares of TVS Motor Co. Ltd hit a new 52-week high on Friday, after its March quarter (Q4FY23) results showed that Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin had risen sequentially, albeit just by 20 basis points to 10.3%. It helps that the sharp 47% growth in TVS’ electric vehicle (EV) volumes has not hurt margins. Peers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd also saw their respective margins rise sequentially.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×