TVS Motor shares accelerate on good margin performance in Q4 despite headwinds2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Substantial upsides from this point will depend on the company’s ability to sustain margin performance and maintain growth in volumes.
Shares of TVS Motor Co. Ltd hit a new 52-week high of ₹1,234.95 apiece on Friday, rising more than 4% following the release of the company’s Q4 FY23 results. The automaker’s margin remained steady as electric vehicle (EV) volumes increased, even as the share of exports and three-wheelers decreased.
