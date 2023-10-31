TVS Motor investors, miles ahead of others
Summary
- The company has maintained double-digit Ebitda margin in the range of 10-10.6% since the December 2021 quarter till the June quarter (Q3FY22 to Q1FY24).
'Stop me if you can,’ TVS Motor Co. Ltd stock seems to be saying. The two-wheeler maker’s shares have risen close to 50% so far in 2023, after gaining 73% in 2022. This means its market capitalization has risen to about ₹75,600 crore on 31 October from ₹29,788 crore on 31 December 2021. Investors have given a thumbs up to the steady margin performance and rising market share in the electric vehicle segment.