TVS Motor investors, miles ahead of others

Meanwhile, in Q2, the company’s auto vehicle and parts subsidiaries saw a rise in loss at the earnings before interest and tax level, which is worrisome. “Rising investments in the subsidiaries to cover their losses is an area of concern, leading to free cash flow challenges," said analysts at Incred Research Services in a report on 31 October. In the first half of FY24, TVS invested ₹623 crore. It expects to invest ₹800-900 crore in FY24.After the sharp run-up in the shares, valuations are on the higher side. The stock trades at nearly 30 times their FY25 estimated earnings, showed Bloomberg data. But should the company deliver on margins, then valuations may find support.

