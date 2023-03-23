TVS Motor is gradually gaining a grip in electric vehicle segment1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 11:54 AM IST
TVS Motor’s market share in the electric two-wheeler (2W) segment has increased from almost 2% in January 2022 to 20% in March 2023 so far.
For TVS Motor Co. Ltd, increasing electric vehicle (EV) penetration was flagged as a key risk as the automaker derives a significant portion of its volume from internal combustion engine (ICE) scooters. This segment is the most vulnerable to rising EV adoption.
